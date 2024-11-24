Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 364,184 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 225,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

