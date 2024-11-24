Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after buying an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,793,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,468,000 after buying an additional 222,028 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,310,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,558,000 after buying an additional 640,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,765,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,202,000 after buying an additional 542,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
