Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFI. National Bankshares cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

TSE:MFI opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.95. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Also, Director Linda Mantia acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.