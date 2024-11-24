Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos by 92.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

