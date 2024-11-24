Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the period. Legend Biotech comprises about 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.76% of Legend Biotech worth $245,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Up 3.0 %

LEGN stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

View Our Latest Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.