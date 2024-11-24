Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,376.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

