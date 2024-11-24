Lane & Associates LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GS opened at $602.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.87 and a fifty-two week high of $607.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

