Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.