Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,326,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 460,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.