Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Option Care Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,870,000 after acquiring an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 124.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
