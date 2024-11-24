Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Waters by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.99. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $393.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

