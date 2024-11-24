Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 33.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,046,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

