Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$99,067.02 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.91, for a total value of C$99,067.02.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

K opened at C$14.27 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.19.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

