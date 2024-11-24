Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after purchasing an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

