Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,096.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,023 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,159,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,927,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

