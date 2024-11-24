King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $676,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $66.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

