JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $67.10.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

