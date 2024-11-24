Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 14,362 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 786,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 735,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

