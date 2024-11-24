Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

