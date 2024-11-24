Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

