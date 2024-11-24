iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Lessened by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

