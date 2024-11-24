iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

