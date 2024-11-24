iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,244,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 95,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 82,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

