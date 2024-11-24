iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

