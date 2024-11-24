iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

