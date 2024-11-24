Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 178,244 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,576 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.