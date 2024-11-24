Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

