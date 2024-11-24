International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 63.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

