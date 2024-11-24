Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Insider Sells 2,995 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider David Bonderman sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$48,905.36.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:SES traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,904. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.56. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
