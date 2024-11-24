Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $51.05 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

