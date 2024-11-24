Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $798,406.56 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $372.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $373.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cummins by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

