Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 18,232 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 18,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,200,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,397,923.54. This represents a 13.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ARES opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.