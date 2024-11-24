Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells 20,323 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $616,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,610.20. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 7.0 %

AAOI opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.