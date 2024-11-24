Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 18,170 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $35,613.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,096.76. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

