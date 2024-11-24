Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells $3,975,075.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,576,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,516,000 after acquiring an additional 337,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.