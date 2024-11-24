Insider Buying: Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Chairman Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 4,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 23,326 shares in the company, valued at $473,984.32. This trade represents a 20.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Ketchum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephen Ketchum acquired 1,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $20,320.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Stephen Ketchum bought 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter worth $272,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,860,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

