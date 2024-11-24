Insider Buying: Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires 17,341 Shares of Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Tough purchased 17,341 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.46 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,999.86 ($38,960.95).

Samantha Tough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Samantha Tough purchased 14,245 shares of Aurizon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.51 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.95 ($32,467.50).

Aurizon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

