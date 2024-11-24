Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $273.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

