Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 129.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

