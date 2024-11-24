Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
