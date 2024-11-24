Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

