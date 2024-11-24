Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,522,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 670,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,065,103,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $309.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $577.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.61 and a 52 week high of $312.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.34.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.