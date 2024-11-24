Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,522,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 670,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,065,103,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $309.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $577.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.61 and a 52 week high of $312.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.34.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

