Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 73436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get Greif alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greif

Greif Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Greif by 15.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.