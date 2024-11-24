Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,657 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.2% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

