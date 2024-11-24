Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Holdings Decreased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4,967.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,045.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 256,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.64 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

