Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $22.24. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 104,237 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $820.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 275.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 783,963 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 147.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 506,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 301,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,857,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 229,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

