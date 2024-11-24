Gentry Private Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.73 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

