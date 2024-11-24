Gentry Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTHI. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.68 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

