Gentry Private Wealth LLC Buys 444 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

