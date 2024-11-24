Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

